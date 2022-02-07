How to Watch Women's 1500m Speed Skating

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's 1500m Speed Skating: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Irene Wust goes for her third goal medal in the 1500m on Monday.

The second women's speed skating event of the 2022 Olympic, the 1500 meter, will take place on Monday.

How to Watch Olympic Women's 1500m Speed Skating today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Irene Wust of the Netherlands is looking to win gold in the 1500 for the third time in her Olympic career. She's also twice won gold in the 3000 meter and once in team pursuit.

Miho Takagi of Japan won the silver medal at the last Olympics and currently holds the world record in this event. 

Norway's Ragne Wiklund is the current world champion in this event, running her personal best time at the 2021 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championship.

For the United States, the name to watch here is Brittany Bowe, who once held the world record in the event. Bowe still holds the world record in the 1000 meter, but hasn't had a ton of Olympic success. She was fifth in this event in 2018.

The other United States contestant is Mia Kilburg, who won bronze along with Bowe in 2018 in the team pursuit competition.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Women's 1500m Speed Skating

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
