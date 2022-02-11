How to Watch Women's Curling: Canada vs. Japan in Canada

The Canadian women’s curling team's journey back to the podium has started against and continues against Japan today at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian women’s curling team had medaled every Winter Olympics from 1988 through 2014 since it came back to the event, then found themselves off the podium at the 2018 Winter Olympics for the first time, much like the men’s team. They face Japan today, who won the bronze medal in 2018 and look to play spoilers today and crash the podium party again this year.

How to Watch Women's Curling: Canada vs. Japan today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

The women’s curling team from Japan took home the bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics for the country's first medal since the event came back in 1988:

The Japanese team this year consists of Skip Satsuki Fujisawa, Third Chinami Yoshida, Second Yumi Suzuki, Lead Yurika Yoshida and Alternate Kotomi Ishizaki.

That is the same squad as in 2018 other than the alternate.

This year, they started off with a loss to Sweden (5-8), which is not the best way to get back on the podium, considering in 2018 they 3-0 before their first loss with wins over the United States, Denmark and South Korea.

Getting a win over a team with the quality of Canada is a way to show the field that Japan is a threat again this season to get back to the podium and their second straight medal.

Canada is led by Skip Jennifer Jones, Third Kaitlyn Lawes, Second Jocelyn Peterman, Lead Dawn McEwen and Alternate Lisa Weagle. They are 1-0 after a win over South Korea (12-7).

The team was completely overhauled from the 2018 team that did not medal other than bringing back Weagle as an Alternate.

