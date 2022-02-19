Will Japan or Great Britain stand at the top of the podium today in women’s curling today in the gold medal game?

Four years ago, Japan made its way onto the women’s curling scene, advancing to the playoffs and winning in the third-place game against today’s opponent, Great Britain. This year, both teams advanced a little further, guaranteeing both will leave with a medal and a higher finish than in 2018. Will Japan get their first gold medal in the sport or will Great Britain turn the tables on them getting a win today?

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

In 2018, Japan finished the Winter Olympics with the bronze medal after beating Great Britain in the third-place game:

Today, the seventh gold medal will be handed out in women’s curling with Japan seeking their second medal (one bronze in 2018) and Great Britain (gold in 2022, bronze in 2014) seeking their third medal.

These two teams faced each other in the third-place game in the 2018 Winter Olympics with Japan winning 5-3 in a low-scoring game.

Throughout the 10 rounds, only one point was scored in each round in total in that game. After the fifth, with each team trading a point each, Great Britain found themselves up 3-2 before Japan scored a goal in each of the final three rounds to grab the win.

Today, Great Britain seeks a third medal in seven events at the Winter Olympics to show that they are one of the best teams in the sport. Japan is just looking to get on the map as a real threat going forward after a bronze medal and potentially a gold medal.

