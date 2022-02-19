Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Will Japan or Great Britain stand at the top of the podium today in women’s curling today in the gold medal game?

Four years ago, Japan made its way onto the women’s curling scene, advancing to the playoffs and winning in the third-place game against today’s opponent, Great Britain. This year, both teams advanced a little further, guaranteeing both will leave with a medal and a higher finish than in 2018. Will Japan get their first gold medal in the sport or will Great Britain turn the tables on them getting a win today?

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2018, Japan finished the Winter Olympics with the bronze medal after beating Great Britain in the third-place game:

Today, the seventh gold medal will be handed out in women’s curling with Japan seeking their second medal (one bronze in 2018) and Great Britain (gold in 2022, bronze in 2014) seeking their third medal.

These two teams faced each other in the third-place game in the 2018 Winter Olympics with Japan winning 5-3 in a low-scoring game.

Throughout the 10 rounds, only one point was scored in each round in total in that game. After the fifth, with each team trading a point each, Great Britain found themselves up 3-2 before Japan scored a goal in each of the final three rounds to grab the win.

Today, Great Britain seeks a third medal in seven events at the Winter Olympics to show that they are one of the best teams in the sport. Japan is just looking to get on the map as a real threat going forward after a bronze medal and potentially a gold medal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17680972
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Jordan Kyrou (25) of the St. Louis Blues skates against Metropolitan Division forward Jack Hughes (86) of the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17654629
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
6 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
imago1005365000h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atletico San Luis

By Frank Urbina
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy