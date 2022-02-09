How to Watch Women's Curling: ROC vs. U.S.

Women's curling begins at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday with the ROC playing the United States.

The United States is ready to redeem itself after coming in fifth place in the 2018 Winter Olympics. This time around, it is all about medaling. The round robin portion of the event begins on Wednesday.

The American squad is comprised of skip Tabitha Peterson, along with Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton and Tara Peterson. In the last Olympics Roth was the skip.

Sweden comes in as the team to beat once again, ranked first in the world. In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the gold was awarded to Sweden, silver to South Korea and bronze to Japan.

In 2018, the Americans went just 4-5 in the round robin portion and were tied for fifth with China, Canada and Switzerland. The ROC and Denmark finished below the United States.

Its wins came against Great Britain, ROC, Denmark and China. The best victory was its last, beating China 10-4. It marked the only time the team scored in double digits. Against the ROC, the team squeaked by with a 7-6 win.

