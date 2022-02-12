How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada in Canada

Canada and Sweden look to break their tie in women’s curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian women’s curling team dropped their last match to Japan, who was also the country that found themselves on the podium back in 2018 while the Canadian team watched from the sidelines. They have a chance to bounce back against a quality Sweden team that is also coming off their first loss of the tournament and are looking to get back to the podium themselves again as the defending gold medal champions.

Jennifer Jones and Brad Gushue are potentially the best two individual curlers in the world and maybe the history of the sport:

The Canadian team defeated South Korea (12-7) with a strong offensive performance. That is the highest scoring individual game and total score so far in round-robin play in the women’s curling tournament.

In that match, it was a balanced attack scoring no more than three points in a round and getting points in six of the 10 rounds.

Then they lost to Japan (5-8), who created a low-scoring environment for both teams and held Canada to less than half the points they scored in their first match.

Those two matches showed a few things. One, Canada is still one of the best teams in the world in curling, but also the rest of the world has caught up. It is not a layup for them to win every match and feature on the podium.

Two, it also showed Japan is here to stay as one of the better overall teams in the world.

Their opponent today, Sweden, is also 1-1 so far with a win over Japan (8-5) then a crushing loss to Great Britain (2-8). That win over Japan by Sweden coupled with Canada’s loss to Japan is going to play a factor in the strategy today.

