How to Watch Women's Curling: Switzerland vs. Canada in Canada

Canada takes on Switzerland in women’s curling, with the potential of falling to last place with a loss at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Canada finds themselves in a very unfamiliar position in women’s curling here at the 2022 Winter Olympics as they are 1-2 and at risk of falling to nearly the bottom with another loss today. The toughest part of that is that they play the undefeated and best overall team through four matches today in Switzerland. Jennifer Jones and the Canadian women’s curling is at risk of missing the podium for a second straight time at the Winter Olympics.

The last time Canada was in contention for a medal in women’s curling was back in 2014, which has to be weighing on them entering today:

One thing that Canada can take solace in is that Switzerland is 4-0, with wins over four of the bottom five teams in the standings, including the bottom three. However, if they lose to Switzerland, then they will be one of the five teams in the bottom six that have fallen to the first-place team.

Switzerland has started off strong with wins over China (7-5), Denmark (8-5), Great Britain (6-5) and ROC 8-7) so far. Those teams are a combined 4-12 so far in round-robin play.

If Canada can get the win today, they climb back to even at 2-2, potentially expose Switzerland and give themselves a competitive chance to make the playoffs this year.

Canada’s two losses came to Japan (5-8) and Sweden (6-7), two teams in the top half of the standings and that are in a position to go to the playoffs for a chance at the podium. Canada already has a win over South Korea (12-7) and will have to get wins against teams ahead of them starting with Switzerland today, then the United States and Great Britain when they face off to have a chance.

