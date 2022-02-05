This year there may not be a better unit overall than Canada’s women’s hockey team as Finland goes for the upset at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Group A in the women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics has only had three games played so far, one of which saw Canada flex their collective muscles on the ice. They skated Switzerland off the ice in a 12-1 rout in the opening game while Finland lost to the United States 2-5 in their opening game. Canada was the favorite coming into the tournament and have another chance to show why against a lesser Finland team.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Canada vs. Finland today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Sarah Fillier can score the puck just like she did today in the first period to set the tone she scored two goals in a double-overtime win a year ago:

That win for Canada was impressive on a lot of fronts. Switzerland came in with a lot to prove and was looking to medal again this year for the first time in two Winter Olympics, but were outclassed in every possible way.

They also came in as the hunted, the presumed favorite and exceeded any possible expectation.

In their win, Canada jumped out to a 9-0 lead before allowing their only goal, which reignited them to finish the game on a 3-0 run for a monster 12-1 win.

Switzerland lost their second game to Russia (ROC) by a score of 2-5, keeping it competitive until the final period highlighting even more how good this Canada team is.

Team Canada got two goals each from Sarah Fillier, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull and Laura Stacey with one goal each from Ashton Bell, Claire Thompson and Erin Ambrose.

For Finland in their loss, they got two goals in the final period from Susanna Tapani after the team was already down 4-0 in the final 17 minutes of action. Keep an eye on her trying to get some action going earlier than against the United States to give her team a shot.

