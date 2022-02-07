How to Watch Women's Hockey: Canada vs. ROC

The ROC (Russia) are looking for the upset over Canada in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Canada is off to a 2-0 start in group play having scored 23 goals, five more than the United States who are 3-0 with one more game played. Canada takes on the ROC (Russia), who are coming off a loss to the United States earlier in group play. It is very unlikely that Canada will look ahead to their clash with the United States here, but if they do, that could leave the door open for an ROC upset.

Canada and the United States might be on a collision course if Canada beats Russia, like the United States already did in group play:

The final day of group play features Canada vs. the United States, who are looking to play in their fourth straight gold medal game against each other. There is no threat whatsoever from either Finland and Switzerland.

The only possible way this inevitability is not realized is with an ROC win today over Canada.

That is not very likely as Canada is rolling with 23 goals scored and only two goals allowed through two games played. They have played six periods total, scoring more goals than Switzerland and Finland have in two games in five of the six periods individually.

Canada has also scored five goals in two periods (both second periods in fact), which is the total amount of goals the ROC have scored through two full games.

This team is a juggernaut and there might not be a single team in the world that can compete with the talent, teamwork and peak play of Canada right now.

