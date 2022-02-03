Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States women's hockey team looks to knock off Finland in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Entering the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States women’s hockey team is the favorite to win gold. Historically the United States women’s team has won two gold medals, three silver and two bronze in the six years the event has been active. In 1998 women’s hockey was added to the Winter Olympic schedule with the United States taking gold over Canada, since then they have battled it out for the top spot in the world. Tonight the women start their journey against Finland.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S. today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S. online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2018 the United States women’s hockey team took gold in a revenge match over Canada who won gold in 2014 over the United States:

It was a long journey for the United States to get back to the gold medal, but they have been on the podium every year. They won the first gold medal in 1988, then 20 years later won their second with Canada winning the four in-between.

Their opponent, Finland, has three bronze medals under their belt from 1998, 2010 and last Winter Olympics in 2018.

Only five countries have medaled in the Winter Olympics in women’s hockey, two on the ice today with Canada, Switzerland and Sweden all eyeing another podium moment for their team and country.

In 2014, Canada came back from being down 0-2 to win in overtime (3-2). A thrilling game that was a heartbreaker for the United States. Then, in 2018, the United States returned the favor with a 3-2 in a shootout.

Can the United States start things off right with a win on their march back to the gold medal podium?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S.

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston University Vermont Women's Hockey
2022 Winter Olympics

Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S.: Live Stream

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Lakers

9 hours ago
Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Jazz

10 hours ago
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs UC San Diego

10 hours ago
kyrie-irving
College Basketball

How to Watch Nets at Kings

10 hours ago
501016320.336177023
entertainment

How to Watch Skyville Live: Gregg Allman

10 hours ago
MV5BMWJmNzA2ZjMtYzllZi00YTU3LTlkOWUtMGQ4ZmMxNzc5YjE1XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjAxMTEyMjY@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch True Dating Stories Season 3 Premiere

10 hours ago
USATSI_17402372
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama

10 hours ago
wisconsin
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Illinois

11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy