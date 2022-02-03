Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S.: Live Stream

The United States women's hockey team looks to knock off Finland in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Entering the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States women’s hockey team is the favorite to win gold. Historically the United States women’s team has won two gold medals, three silver and two bronze in the six years the event has been active. In 1998 women’s hockey was added to the Winter Olympic schedule with the United States taking gold over Canada, since then they have battled it out for the top spot in the world. Tonight the women start their journey against Finland.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S. today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In 2018 the United States women’s hockey team took gold in a revenge match over Canada who won gold in 2014 over the United States:

It was a long journey for the United States to get back to the gold medal, but they have been on the podium every year. They won the first gold medal in 1988, then 20 years later won their second with Canada winning the four in-between.

Their opponent, Finland, has three bronze medals under their belt from 1998, 2010 and last Winter Olympics in 2018.

Only five countries have medaled in the Winter Olympics in women’s hockey, two on the ice today with Canada, Switzerland and Sweden all eyeing another podium moment for their team and country.

In 2014, Canada came back from being down 0-2 to win in overtime (3-2). A thrilling game that was a heartbreaker for the United States. Then, in 2018, the United States returned the favor with a 3-2 in a shootout.

Can the United States start things off right with a win on their march back to the gold medal podium?

