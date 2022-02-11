The first quarterfinal of the women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics features the United States and Czech Republic.

The United States ran through their first three games winning by a combined 18-2 scoring margin, before losing to Canada (4-2) in the final game of group play. They look like a pretty clear contender for the gold medal game, but first have to go through Group B’s second-place team in the Czech Republic. They went 2-2 with a loss in overtime and look to play spoiler on the podium this year.

How to Watch Women's Hockey, First Quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The United States are motivated to get back to the gold medal game this year and win in back-to-back Winter Olympics:

The draw for the United States to get back to the gold medal game will first take them through the Czech Republic, who has played very well here in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

They defeated China (3-1) and Sweden (3-1) with losses to Denmark (2-3) and Japan (2-3 in OT). Overall, they have a 10-to-8 goal differential and play in more low-scoring, traditional hockey games compared to their opponent today.

The United States have scored at least five goals in three of their four games and outscored teams 20-6 in group play.

They finished with wins over Finland (5-2), ROC (5-0), Switzerland (8-0) and then a loss to Canada (2-4).

If they advance past the Czech Republic today, they would match up with the winner of Finland and Japan in the semifinals. They already overwhelmed Finland in group play and would be the toughest test for Japan, who have a scoring margin of 13-to-7 in four games.

The other side of the bracket features Canada vs. Sweden and Switzerland vs. ROC, potentially a more competitive group on the way to the podium.

