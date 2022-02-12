Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The third quarterfinal in the women’s hockey tournament features the ROC and Switzerland, who face off on Friday night.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the ROC (Russia) lost in the bronze medal game and Switzerland won the losers bracket to finish in fifth place. The ROC went through Switzerland in the quarterfinals then too, and now, they are in the same position, with the prize again being a game against Canada. The similarities are eerie from four years ago for these two teams.

This is the third straight Winter Olympics with the ROC facing Switzerland in the women’s hockey quarterfinals with the recent series tied 1-1:

In 2014, Switzerland went 0-2 (one overtime loss), but that did not stop them from grinding their way through the playoffs with a win over ROC (2-0) in the quarterfinals then a loss to Canada (1-3), before defeating Sweden (4-3) in the bronze medal game.

Then, in 2018, the ROC went 0-3 overall before defeating Switzerland (6-2) in the quarterfinals, followed by losses to Canada (0-5) in the semifinals and Finland (2-3) in the bronze medal game.

Switzerland and ROC are 1-1 in quarterfinal battles in the last two Winter Olympics and this will serve as a tie-breaker and give one the chance to medal.

The winner gets the prize of facing Canada in the semifinals, which might be a guaranteed trip to the bronze medal game.

ROC won their only game in group play (5-2) which could be a precursor to today’s game and should serve as a blueprint for this game tonight.

