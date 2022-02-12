Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Hockey, Third Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third quarterfinal in the women’s hockey tournament features the ROC and Switzerland, who face off on Friday night.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the ROC (Russia) lost in the bronze medal game and Switzerland won the losers bracket to finish in fifth place. The ROC went through Switzerland in the quarterfinals then too, and now, they are in the same position, with the prize again being a game against Canada. The similarities are eerie from four years ago for these two teams.

How to Watch Women's Hockey, Third Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Women's Hockey, Third Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the third straight Winter Olympics with the ROC facing Switzerland in the women’s hockey quarterfinals with the recent series tied 1-1:

In 2014, Switzerland went 0-2 (one overtime loss), but that did not stop them from grinding their way through the playoffs with a win over ROC (2-0) in the quarterfinals then a loss to Canada (1-3), before defeating Sweden (4-3) in the bronze medal game.

Then, in 2018, the ROC went 0-3 overall before defeating Switzerland (6-2) in the quarterfinals, followed by losses to Canada (0-5) in the semifinals and Finland (2-3) in the bronze medal game.

Switzerland and ROC are 1-1 in quarterfinal battles in the last two Winter Olympics and this will serve as a tie-breaker and give one the chance to medal.

The winner gets the prize of facing Canada in the semifinals, which might be a guaranteed trip to the bronze medal game.

ROC won their only game in group play (5-2) which could be a precursor to today’s game and should serve as a blueprint for this game tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Women's Hockey, Third Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
11:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17634946
2022 Winter Olympics

Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

1 minute ago
USATSI_17539525 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

11 minutes ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17661938
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Canada

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17654598 (1)
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_15498093
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15690887
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15498042 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy