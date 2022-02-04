Switzerland looks to rebound in Women’s Hockey against the ROC after an embarrassing loss at the Winter Olympics.

The tournament officially begins for both Switzerland and Russia (ROC) in the women’s hockey competition with the teams taking centerstage tonight. Switzerland lost an ugly game to Canada to start things off this year (12-1) and look to get back on track. They won the bronze in 2014 and hope to medal again for the second time at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Women's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Switzerland came up short in the semifinals in 2014, but took home bronze with a 4-3 win over Sweden in the third-place game:

In their first game, Switzerland fell behind Canada 9-0 before scoring their first goal in the final period, then continued to allow three more goals to finish things out. They allowed three goals in the first period, five in the second and four more in the final period.

From beginning to end, it was a statement for the Canadian team of two things. One, they are here to win and dominate. Two, they are ready for teams that are in a position to call themselves contenders this year.

In the six Winter Olympics that women’s hockey has been an event, Russia (ROC) has not medaled once.

Only five countries overall have medaled with Canada (six medals, four gold) leading the way with the United States (six medals, two gold) and Sweden (two medals), Finland (three medals) and Switzerland (one medal) as the only other countries on the podium.

However, Russia (ROC) saw their best finish in the 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing in fourth place and looking the best they ever had in women’s hockey.

Regional restrictions may apply.