How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland and the U.S. are moving in different directions in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The two countries meet on Sunday.

Switzerland has had a rough start to the women’s hockey event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, losing to Canada (1-12) and Russia (2-5) in non-competitive games. The United States, on the other hand, has been very strong through two games, defeating Finland (5-2) and Russia (5-0) to sit at the top of the standings with the clear and away favorites, Canada. The United States and Canada might be an inevitability in the gold medal game for the fourth time in a row.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S. today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S. online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Savannah Harmon is paving the way for the United States with her defense, assists and overall team play:

In their first two games in the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States have given up zero goals in the first two periods overall. Both goals that they gave up (both to Finland) came in the final period after the game was out of reach.

Nicole Hensley has been terrific so far, facing 12 shots on goal, turning them all away and shutting out Russia in her game.

The Russian team was looked at as one of the favorites this year along with Canada and the United States, but in their first head-to-head match in group play, it is clear that they are not on the same level as the two best teams.

Savannah Harmon is leading the way for the United States on offense with five points (one goal and four assists). Only Harmon and China’s Leah Lum are the only players on the scoring leaders list not on the Canadian team.

The United States are looking to make quick work of Switzerland and group play overall to get to the playoffs and the podium battle with Canada.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.

