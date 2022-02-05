How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. ROC Live Stream

Either USA or R.O.C. will get their first loss of group play in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team United States came out with a win over Finland (5-2) in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics for Group A by jumping ahead 4-0 to start the third period. Russia (ROC) also won 5-2 over a lowly Switzerland team that has now been outscored 3-17 in two games so far in Group A. Russia was steady and methodical in their win, while the United States jumped out early to show why they are one of the favorites this year.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. ROC today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Team United States has a very talented roster filled with college stars and professional hockey players that are ready for a second straight gold medal:

Since women’s hockey was added in the 1998 Winter Olympic games, the United States has won gold twice and silver every other year. Canada won gold the other years, taking silver when the United States won gold.

In 2018, the United States got back to the top of the podium for the first time since 1998 and the first women’s hockey event in the Winter Olympics.

Their first win came with a dominant first two periods as they shut out Finland and entered the final period with a 4-0 lead, finishing with the 5-2 win. Amanda Kessel scored the first goal, then her teammates Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield each scored twice to run away with the game.

For Russia, they had their best finish ever at the 2018 Winter Olympics just missing the podium and placing fourth. They are looking for a place at the podium this year.

In their win, they got three goals from Polina Bolgareva, with one goal each from Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva and Anna Shibanova to pace their win.

This could be a preview of a playoff or medal game down the line.

