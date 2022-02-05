How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final

Who will win gold in women's slopestyle snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Twelve athletes—including three from the United States—will face off Saturday in the final of women's slopestyle snowboarding with the gold medal on the line.

Jamie Anderson will go for her third straight gold medal. This is just the third Olympics to feature women's slopestyle, and the first two were both won by the U.S. snowboarder.

Anderson placed fifth in qualifying for this event, while fellow U.S. athlete Julia Marino was sixth and Hailey Langland was ninth.

Zio Sadowski-Synnott had the best run in qualifying, putting up a score of 86.75. Sadowski-Synnott is the reigning world champion in this event, winning gold in the 2021 FIS World Championships. Anderson finished second in that event, while Australian Tess Coady was third. Coady qualified eighth for Saturday's final.

Other names to look out for in this field are Japan's Kokomo Murase, the second-best qualifier and the current leader of the World Cup standings. 2018 Olympic silver medalist Laurie Blouin from Canada qualified seventh, while bronze medalist Enni Rukajarvi from Finland qualified third.

