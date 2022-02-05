Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will win gold in women's slopestyle snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Twelve athletes—including three from the United States—will face off Saturday in the final of women's slopestyle snowboarding with the gold medal on the line.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jamie Anderson will go for her third straight gold medal. This is just the third Olympics to feature women's slopestyle, and the first two were both won by the U.S. snowboarder.

Anderson placed fifth in qualifying for this event, while fellow U.S. athlete Julia Marino was sixth and Hailey Langland was ninth.

Zio Sadowski-Synnott had the best run in qualifying, putting up a score of 86.75. Sadowski-Synnott is the reigning world champion in this event, winning gold in the 2021 FIS World Championships. Anderson finished second in that event, while Australian Tess Coady was third. Coady qualified eighth for Saturday's final.

Other names to look out for in this field are Japan's Kokomo Murase, the second-best qualifier and the current leader of the World Cup standings. 2018 Olympic silver medalist Laurie Blouin from Canada qualified seventh, while bronze medalist Enni Rukajarvi from Finland qualified third.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563819
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Lakers

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17619359
NASCAR

How to Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying

34 seconds ago
Jamie Anderson Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17608252
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas

34 seconds ago
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon State

34 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Harrisburg Heat vs Dallas Sidekicks

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17622030
2022 Winter Olympics

ow to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17547167
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17427274
College Hockey

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy