The United States will play Sweden on Wednesday in a curling matchup that should be highly competitive. The U.S. will then play South Korea Wednesday night.

The U.S. wheelchair curling team came away with two important victories against Switzerland and Latvia and will need to do it again on Wednesday in the final day of round-robin play.

The team will first play Sweden and then South Korea. The team needs to win both in order to give itself a chance to secure one of the four spots in the tournament's semifinals.

How to Watch Paralympic Wheelchair Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:35 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Team USA's chances are extremely slim, but it's remarkable they are even in this position considering the squad started 1-3. A required scenario for the U.S. to make it into the semis is that Slovakia must drop both of its games because it bested the Americans in the opener, 9-3, and would win a tiebreaker.

The Americans victory over the Latvians on Wednesday assured a favorable tie break in the event of matching 6-4 records and the U.S. can't remain tied with South Korea since the two play one another later in the day.

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will run from March 4-13. Curling has become one of the most-followed niche sports since it was reintroduced to the Olympic slate back in 1998.

