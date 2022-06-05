Skip to main content

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas and Arizona play in an elimination game at the women’s college world series in softball in one of the biggest games of the season.

After Texas fell to the elimination bracket with a loss to top-seeded Oklahoma, Arizona will face the Longhorns in an elimination game at the women’s college world series on Sunday.

Texas was competitive in the game early on, but the top-seeded, top-ranked Sooners were once again too much for the opponent as Oklahoma improved to 56-2 with a 7-2 win over the Longhorns.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Today

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Arizona vs. Texas on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

After falling into the elimination bracket with a loss in its opening game at the world series, Arizona survived and advanced with a 3-1 win over Oregon State in Friday’s elimination game. Carlie Scupin, Sophia Carroll and Blaise Biringer led the Wildcats' offense by each registering an RBI, while Hanah Bowen got the win after retiring four-straight batters in relief.

The Longhorns remained in the winners' bracket before falling to the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed by defeating UCLA in their opener on Thursday. Texas freshman Mia Scott led the offensive charge by going four-for-four with a double, a triple and two RBIs in a 7-2 victory.

Arizona and Texas will look to advance in an elimination game at the women’s college world series in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Arizona vs. Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
