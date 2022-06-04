Skip to main content

How to Watch College Softball World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida looks to slow down the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Oklahoma City for its second game of the college softball world series.

Oklahoma State hasn't lost in nearly a month as this magical season continues. On Saturday, the Cowgirls square off against Florida in their second game of the college world series. The Cowgirls upset their in-state rival and the defending national champions, Oklahoma, in the Big 12 tournament championship game — in extra innings, no less. They've run with that momentum and never looked back. They won all three of their regional games and then swept Clemson in two games in the super regional round. 

How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Florida vs. Oklahoma State on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The No. 7 seed Cowgirls move on to the winner's bracket in this second game against the Gators after Oklahoma State won its first game of the series against Arizona 4-2. Most of the Oklahoma State offense was provided by a three-run home run from Karli Petty. It came at a great time in the bottom of the sixth as the Cowgirls were trailing 2-1 at that point. 

Florida fell in the semis of the SEC tournament against No. 1 Arkansas but the Gators are here in the same place as Oklahoma State. The Gators went undefeated in the regional round and won two of three games against a great Virginia Tech team. In its opener of the series, Florida beat Oregon State by a score of 7-1. The Gators were trailing after one but scored seven unanswered. 

Natalie Lugo came out of the bullpen after the slow start and went six innings in relief, giving up just a hit and no walks while striking out six. This should be a bit of a home game for the Cowgirls as this game will be played in Oklahoma City. Can the Gators slow down the Cowgirls and pull off the upset?   

