How to Watch Northwestern vs Oklahoma in College Softball

NCAA Tournament, Game 2: Northwestern vs Oklahoma in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern will look to pull off the biggest upset in college softball today when it takes on No. 1 seeded Oklahoma in the college softball tournament.

No. 9 seeded Northwestern and No. 1 seeded Oklahoma will meet today in the college world series. The Wildcats defeated Arizona State in their super regional to reach this round, winning two out of three games and improving their season record to 45-11. Oklahoma knocked off UCF in two games and improved its record to 54-2. 

How to Watch Game 2: Northwestern vs Oklahoma in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Game 2: Northwestern vs Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats return to the WCWS after a 15-year hiatus from the competition. Northwestern is 8-10 all-time in the world series and will look to build upon that with a win today. The last time the Wildcats competed this far into postseason play was in 2007 when they walked away 2-2 with wins against Arizona State and Baylor and losses to Washington and Tennessee. 

Oklahoma will look to defend its 2021 national championship starting with a victory over Northwestern. If the Sooners are successful, it would make the fourth national championship for the team in the last six years. This will mark the sixth consecutive year that the Sooners have made an appearance in the WCWS and their 15th overall. 

While Oklahoma certainly has the upper hand going into today's game based on the sheer dominance of its season thus far, Northwestern may have the excitement and motivation needed to enter into today's game and cause a major upset.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Northwestern vs Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
2022 Women's College World Series

