How to Watch Women's College World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma State will look to continue its undefeated tournament and find its way into the Championship with a win over Texas today.

Oklahoma State and Texas will meet today in the second semifinal of the day in the Women's College World Series. The Cowgirls are now 48-12 on the season after beating Florida 2-0 on Saturday. The Longhorns knocked off Arizona 5-2 in an elimination game on Sunday.

How to Watch Game 12: Oklahoma State vs. Texas in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Game 12: Oklahoma State vs. Texas game on fuboTV: Get access now!

Texas was definitely put to the test in its elimination game yesterday. Despite getting on the board first, Arizona answered with two runs of its own to take a 2-1 lead. Luckily, four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning were enough to take the two-run lead. Another run in the fifth for the Longhorns bought a bit of insurance and solidified the win. 

Oklahoma State is still unbeaten in the tournament. The Cowgirls are now on a 10-game win streak and will look to extend that with a win over Texas today. A win would move the team into the championship series against either Oklahoma or UCLA. 

While Texas has had a strong season, Oklahoma State will be tough to compete with. If Texas wins this game, it will push a second game since Oklahoma State has no losses. 

