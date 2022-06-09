Oklahoma looks to clinch the college softball world series with one more win over Texas in game two on Thursday night in the game of the year.

The opener of the college world series was jaw-dropping in every aspect. Texas is one of the few teams that beat Oklahoma this season. Texas ended Oklahoma's 38-0 start to the season. The Sooners are 58-3 in their immaculate season and they had their best game of the year at exactly the right time. The first game of this red-river rivalry world series couldn't have been more lopsided. The Sooners are the best team in the country and the defending national champions but it was still surprising to see them win 16-1 against their biggest rivals in game one.

How to Watch Women's College World Series Final Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Texas Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Sooners came out hot right away and never looked back, scoring five in the first inning alone. They hit a women's college world series-record six home runs and scored in every inning. It was a stunning performance against a great Texas team. The college softball all-time home run leader Jocelyn Alo hit two of those home runs to set the standard for Oklahoma. If that wasn't enough, Oklahoma got a great start from Hope Trautwein, who went five innings, only giving up two hits and one run. It was a truly complete performance.

Now, the Sooners have the opportunity to clinch their second title in as many years tonight with a win. All Texas can do is forget last night ever happened and play to live another day. They've beaten Oklahoma before and they beat Oklahoma State twice to get here. Oklahoma State beat the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship.

It feels like a David and Goliath battle right now. Do the underdogs have one more fight in them?

