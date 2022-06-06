Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to stay alive and make it to the championship game of the WCWS, but Oklahoma will not make that an easy feat as the No. 1 seed.

UCLA and Oklahoma will meet today for the WCWS semifinal at Hall of Fame Stadium. Oklahoma comes into today's game with zero losses in the tournament thus far while UCLA has one loss against Texas. 

How to Watch Game 11: Oklahoma vs. UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Game 11: Oklahoma vs. UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins advanced to the semifinal game after earning their 50th win of the season against Florida in an 8-0 run-rule game that ended in six innings. Oklahoma knocked off Texas in a 7-2 victory to find its way to today's game. 

UCLA put everything together when it was the most important and came out on top in fashion. Holly Azevedo (21-2) started for the first time in a WCWS game and recorded a complete-game shutout. Her team rallied behind her with hot bats and were able to put up eight on the Gators including a walk-off from Savannah Pola. 

Oklahoma played tightly with Texas until the fifth. The Sooners took an early lead in the game with two runs in the first, but Texas cut that lead in half in the bottom of the first. The Sooners had a strong fifth inning recording four runs and Texas was only able to answer with one run in the bottom of the seventh. 

With the Bruins already having one loss in the tournament, today's game is for all the marbles. It will be an uphill battle against the No. 1 seed, but UCLA has not shied away from a challenge yet this season and won't start now.

