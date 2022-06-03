How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arizona

Oregon State and Arizona try to stay alive at the women's college world series in this major softball showdown.

After both teams fell into the elimination bracket following losses at the women’s college world series, unseeded Oregon State will take on Arizona on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Earlier this season, the Beavers and Wildcats played a three-game series where Oregon State took two-out-of-three games. After holding the Arizona offense to just two runs in the first two games, the Wildcats' offense exploded for nine runs in the series finale for a 9-1 victory.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Oregon State vs. Arizona on fuboTV:

Most recently, Arizona fell to Oklahoma State in the opening round. Jasmine Palacios’s two-run home run gave the Wildcats the lead in the fifth inning. However, a three-run home run by Karli Petty gave the Cowgirls the lead for good in the sixth inning for a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats.

As for Oregon State, the Beavers fell to No. 14 Florida by a final score of 7-1. The Beavers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but it was all Florida from there with five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Arizona and Oregon State will now square off in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series on Friday night.

