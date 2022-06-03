UCLA vs. Northwestern stream: Watch online, TV channel

Both UCLA and Northwestern try to bounce back in their second games of the College World Series.

After winning eight games in a row, including a perfect record through regionals and super regionals, the UCLA Bruins dropped their first game of the College World Series against Texas. Northwestern got to this point by beating Arizona State in two of three in the Super Regionals. But they also lost the opener of this World Series against No. 1 Oklahoma. Both teams will be excited to move on from the Big 12, but this is a win-or-go-home scenario, so the stakes couldn't be higher.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Northwestern in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

UCLA's loss to Texas was surprising, considering the Longhorns were unseeded. The Bruins were the No. 5 seed and they never came close against Texas, dropping their opener 7-2. In the sixth inning, UCLA got on the board with a two-run homer by Delanie Wisz. By that time, though, Texas already had seven on the board, including two in the top of that frame.

Northwestern's loss was worse, but it wasn't necessarily a surprise considering the opponent. The Wildcats dropped to the Sooners, the defending National Champions, by a final of 13-2 in five innings. Both teams are better than how they played yesterday. The Bruins will be favored, but who will show more resiliency in this second game of the College World Series?

