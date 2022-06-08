Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's College World Series Final Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas will try to upset No. 1 ranked Oklahoma for the third time this season in Game 1 of the championship series.

Texas and Oklahoma will play for the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship on Wednesday. While Oklahoma was fully expected to be in the final as the No. 1 team in the nation, Texas making an appearance is a bit of a surprise.

How to Watch Women's College World Series Final Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Women's College World Series Final Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas on fuboTV: Start your free 7-day trial today!

The Longhorns had to knock off another top team in the super regional to make it to this final and they did it in exciting fashion. Texas was able to beat Oklahoma State in a double header on Monday to make it to the championship series. The Longhorns beat the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game, but the second game was much closer with a 6-5 win.

Oklahoma should have had no problem making it to the final, but UCLA certainly challenged the Sooners. The Bruins were able to put up seven in a victory to hand the Sooners their third loss of the season. Oklahoma bounced back in style, beating the Bruins 15-0 in five innings to avoid elimination. 

One of the only other teams to hand Oklahoma a loss this season is Texas, who has won twice. While Oklahoma will look to avenge both of those losses, Texas will clearly not go down without a strong fight.

