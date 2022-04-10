How to Watch Canada vs. Sweden in Men's Curling Semifinal

Skip to main content

How to Watch Semifinals: Canada vs. Sweden in Men’s Curling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The world men’s curling championship first semifinal features Canada and Sweden on Saturday night.

The bronze- and gold-medal games will be set up here today with the first semifinal featuring Canada (10-2) and Sweden (9-3). This year at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sweden took the gold medal and Canada took the bronze. Just before this match, Switzerland (6-6) takes on Italy (8-4) and Scotland (7-5) takes on the United States (7-5 to qualify for the second semifinal match.

How to Watch Semifinals: Canada vs. Sweden in Men’s Curling today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Watch Semifinals: Canada vs. Sweden in Men’s Curling online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sweden gave Canada their first loss of the tournament in a 7-5 win the first time these two teams faced off:

To start the tournament this year, Canada went 6-0, outscoring teams 54-34 to get off to a torrid start. From there, they went 4-2, still the best team in the tournament by far, but showed to be human a little more including their loss to Sweden.

In that game against Sweden, they dropped their first game, but to a team that should be their toughest overall competition considering their run at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian team is led by Brad Gushue, with Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and EJ Harnden. Some Olympics members and some newer faces to the team.

Sweden is led by Niklas Edin with Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren and Daniel Magnusson.

The winner here will move on to the gold medal game while the qualifiers will have to win two games to get to the gold medal game with the loser of the second game heading to the bronze medal game against the loser of this game today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

