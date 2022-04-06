Coming off a loss, the United States hopes to rebound in men’s curling against Switzerland on Wednesday.

It has not been the best overall start for the United States (3-3) in the LGT World Men’s Curling Championships this week. It lost its last match to Scotland, who used that to vault itself into a tie for second place with Switzerland (5-2), who plays the United States today. With its match against Denmark in progress, after today, the United States only has four more matches left on the calendar to make a move up the standings.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. United States in Men's Curling today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The United States dropped its last match to Scotland (7-9) to slip in the standings despite holding a 5-4 lead after the fifth:

The United States is tied with Italy and Korea for fifth place in the standings, where it hopes to make the qualifications games for an opportunity to play for a medal this year.

Canada (6-0) has already seemed to lock in one spot for the qualification games, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the field and undefeated.

Two wins today (against Denmark and Switzerland) could push the United States up the standings as high as fourth place to give it some more control over its destiny and a tiebreaker over its opponents today.

The team of Korey Dropkin, Joe Polo, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell and Alex Fenson need to find the right magic here today to keep their hopes alive.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is looking like one of the better teams here for the tournament led by Yannick Schwaller, Michael Brunner, Romano Meier, Marcel Kaeufeler and Simon Gloor.

Switzerland has won three in a row since its loss to Canada and is on the rise again.

