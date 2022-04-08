The United States are rolling at the men’s curling championships with Sweden up next on Thursday.

It was looking grim for the United States (6-3) after falling to 3-3 and looking like they might get played off the ice in the tournament, but since then, the stars and stripes have wins over Canada, Switzerland and the Netherlands to rise up to a tie with their next opponent, Sweden (6-3). With a win today, the United States will have knocked off two-thirds of the 2022 Winter Olympics men’s curling podium and move into second place at the LGT World Men’s Curling Championships.

How to Watch United States vs. Sweden in Men's Curling today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The United States are coming off a huge win over first-place Canada (10-6) in the early session getting the monkey off their back this tournament:

The United States have to be feeling great right now after the early session win over Canada and their three-game winning streak that if extended to four games will put them in second place.

With that win, they have the tiebreaker with Canada and with a win today would have it over Sweden as well.

The loss to Scotland might come back to bite them as they are also 6-3 and in contention.

For Sweden, it is coming off a loss to Korea (5-7) and are looking to rebound. This team finished with the top spot at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the gold medal. Sweden is looking to repeat that success here today and this week at the LGT World Men’s Curling Championship.

After today, the United States has two matches and Sweden has just one left on the schedule before qualification begins.

