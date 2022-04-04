Skip to main content

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: USA vs South Korea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USA play Korea on Day 3 of the World Men's Curling Championship from Las Vegas, NV

The United States will look to bounce back from its first loss in the World Curling Championship when it takes on South Korea on Monday.

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Live stream World Men's Curling Championship: USA vs Korea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Americans won their first two matches 8-2 against Denmark on Saturday but split their two matches on Sunday.

They beat the Czech Republic 7-5 in their first match and then were beat handily by Germany 8-3 in the nightcap.

The 2-1 start has put the Americans in a second-place tie with Finland, Germany, Italy and Norway. All five of the teams are chasing Canada, which has jumped out to a 4-0 start.

Monday the Americans will look to keep pace in the first of two matches when they play a Korea team that is 1-2 so far.

The Koreans lost on day one to Norway 7-3 and then split their two matches on Sunday. 

They beat Scotland 9-6 in their first match and then lost a close one to Denmark 7-6. Korea scored two big points in the 10th end to tie the match but gave up the point in the extra end to take the loss.

Monday the Koreans will look to bounce back and get a big win against the Americans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USA Curling
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

