How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States headlines two qualification games on Saturday afternoon in the World Men's Curling Championship

We are down to six teams in the World Men's Curling Championship and Saturday afternoon we will eliminate two more;

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Live stream World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Switzerland will take on Italy, while the United States will battle Scotland for the right to advance to the semifinals later Saturday.

Switzerland snuck into the last qualification spot on Friday and will take on third-seeded Italy which it lost to on Thursday. The Swiss team had to forfeit when it ran out of time, but it had virtually no shot of winning anyway.

Italy finished 8-4 and was just a game back of second-place Sweden in the final standings.

In the other match the United States will look to avenge an earlier loss to Scotland and make the semifinals.

The Americans led the Scotland team after the fifth end 5-4, but quickly gave up that lead in the sixth and then Scotland put it away in the eighth with two more points.

Both teams ended with 7-5 records but Scotland will have the hammer because of the head-to-head win.

It should be a great early session of curling with the winners advancing to play Canada and Sweden for a chance to go to the gold medal game on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16238024 (1)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
