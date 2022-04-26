Skip to main content

How to Watch England vs. United States in Mixed Doubles Curling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States takes on England at the 2022 World Curling Federation Championships today.

This has been a fully different experience for the United States (4-0) in mixed doubles curling after their woeful appearance in the 2022 Winter Olympics. They are undefeated, keeping pace with the other medal quality countries in the sport and have a struggling England (1-3) team up next to continue building that momentum before they face both Scotland and Canada in the next two days.

The United States is looking to do to England what they did to the last winless team they matched up against in Turkey (12-6):

The United States mixed curling duo of Becca and Matt Hamilton are showcasing why they should have represented the country at the 2022 Winter Olympics this year. The duo went 2-5 in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but have been building their craft and getting better.

They were replaced at the 2022 Winter Olympics by a different duo in Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, who then went 3-6 themselves.

In this event, the Hamilton’s are undefeated and playing very well together with 39 points scored and a + 22 point differential so far in four matches.

Gaining momentum like this is super important for the United States with two of their next three matches coming against very strong Scottish (4-0) and Canadian (3-1) teams.

For England, they dropped their first three matches to Scotland (3-8), the Czech Republic (4-7) and Hungary (6-8) before their first and only win so far in group play (9-6) against Turkey.

