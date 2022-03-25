The women’s world curling championships are nearing the playoffs with Denmark taking on the United States on Friday night.

Entering today’s match, Denmark (7-4) and the United States (7-4) are tied in the standings with just one game left in the women’s world curling championships that begin tomorrow. A champion will be crowned this weekend between the six teams that qualify, with Denmark and the United States tied right now in the standings as the final two playoff teams coming into today’s match.

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The United States edged Sweden (5-4) in its last match to qualify for the playoffs, scoring one point in the 10th for a dramatic last-second win:

Right now, the standings have Switzerland (11-0) at the top of the standings, a full three games ahead of Canada (8-3), and Sweden (8-3) and Korea (7-3) as the last playoff team for this week's event.

Japan, Germany, Norway, Italy, Czech Republic, Turkey and Scotland have all already been eliminated from playoff contention.

With a win today and a Korea loss, the United States or Denmark could vault from last place in the playoffs to the No. 4 seed.

This is the first match of round-robin play between these two countries, with the United States having already fallen to Korea (4-11) and Denmark beating them (8-7) for the tiebreaker scenarios.

There is a ton on the line today with these teams and the standings overall where as many as five teams could see their seedings shuffled and moved around depending on the final day of round-robin play. Every match and every point matters in short tournaments like these.

