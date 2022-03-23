Skip to main content

How to Watch United States vs. Switzerland at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The U.S. women are fighting for a spot in the medal round against the unbeaten Swiss on Wednesday at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship.

The United States women's curling team (4-2) is in the hunt for a spot in the medal round at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, Canada. But they face a stiff challenge on Wednesday when they face Switzerland (6-0).

How to Watch United States vs. Switzerland Women's Curling Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Live stream the United States vs. Switzerland Women's Curling match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have matches earlier in the day on Wednesday. The Swiss took on the Czech Republic and the U.S. faced Turkey in the morning session.

Cory Christensen skips the American squad. Team Christensen is the defending U.S. national champions and includes Sarah Anderson third, Vicky Persinger second and Taylor Anderson at lead.

This is not the same team that represented the United States at the recent Olympics in Beijing. That group, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, finished sixth with a 4-5 record.

Team Christensen beat Germany on Tuesday, 8-7, while Switzerland picked up an 8-5 victory over Norway.

Entering Wednesday, Switzerland and Korea are unbeaten at 6-0 and Sweden is 6-1. Canada, Denmark and the U.S. are in a tie for the final spot in the medal round with 4-2 records.

The Swiss are skipped by Silvana Tirinzoni and are the two-time defending world champions, with the 2020 championships canceled by the pandemic. The U.S. won its lone gold medal at the event in 2003.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

United States vs. Switzerland at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship

TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
