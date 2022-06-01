How to Watch 2023 AFCON Qualifying

Qualifying for the 2023 AFCON begins on Wednesday, with the first two matchdays set for June.

While it seems like just yesterday that Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations, it's already time for the qualifying stage for the 2023 edition.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying:

Match Date: June 1-14, 2022

TV: beIN SPORTS

The first two matchdays of qualifying will take place over the next two weeks, with beIN SPORTS covering various games of the tournament on its networks.

Qualifying coverage begins on Wednesday, with Libya taking on Botswana at 11:55 a.m. ET on beIN SPORTS 4. Ghana will play Madagascar later in the day at 2:50 p.m. on the main beIN SPORTS channel.

Notable games over the first week of qualifying include Tunisia taking on Equatorial Guinea on Thursday at 2:50 p.m ET and Ivory Coast playing Zambia on Friday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Defending champion Senegal plays its first qualifier on Saturday, as it will take on Benin at 2:50 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS.

Last year's runner-up, Egypt, will play on Sunday at 2:50 p.m. ET against Guinea.

Whether you want to watch the elite teams in Africa or check out teams like South Sudan and the Central African Republic, which are unlikely to make it into the main AFCON.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Qualifying is set to take place over a long window though, as it won't conclude until next March.

