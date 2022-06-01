How to Watch 2023 AFCON Qualifying

Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for the 2023 AFCON begins on Wednesday, with the first two matchdays set for June.

While it seems like just yesterday that Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations, it's already time for the qualifying stage for the 2023 edition.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying:

Match Date: June 1-14, 2022

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream AFCON qualifying on fuboTV: Get access now!

The first two matchdays of qualifying will take place over the next two weeks, with beIN SPORTS covering various games of the tournament on its networks.

Qualifying coverage begins on Wednesday, with Libya taking on Botswana at 11:55 a.m. ET on beIN SPORTS 4. Ghana will play Madagascar later in the day at 2:50 p.m. on the main beIN SPORTS channel.

Notable games over the first week of qualifying include Tunisia taking on Equatorial Guinea on Thursday at 2:50 p.m ET and Ivory Coast playing Zambia on Friday at 2:50 p.m. ET. 

Defending champion Senegal plays its first qualifier on Saturday, as it will take on Benin at 2:50 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS.

Last year's runner-up, Egypt, will play on Sunday at 2:50 p.m. ET against Guinea.

Whether you want to watch the elite teams in Africa or check out teams like South Sudan and the Central African Republic, which are unlikely to make it into the main AFCON.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Qualifying is set to take place over a long window though, as it won't conclude until next March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

2023 AFCON Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (various)
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Soccer

AFCON
2023 Africa Cup of Nations

soccer
UEFA Nations League

May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

