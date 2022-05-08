Skip to main content

How to Watch the 31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brigid Kosgei leads the way of the many notable long-distance runners in the 31st EDP Lisbon half marathon.

The running of the EDP Lisbon half marathon kicks off today in Portugal. This 13.1-mile race started back in 1991 and the biggest name to run the most recent edition has to be Brigid Kosgei from Kenya. She is the fastest long-distance-running woman in the world, recording a marathon time of 2:14.04 hours in 2019 in the Chicago Marathon. Her half-marathon time is outstanding as well at an even faster 64:49 minutes. She has already won a marathon this year back in March in Tokyo. There is seemingly nothing this amazing athlete can't do. 

How to Watch the 31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon:

Race Date: May 8, 2022

Race Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live stream the 31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kosgei will have competition, of course, really none bigger than Tsehay Gemechu from neighboring Ethiopia. Gemechu is the record holder for the EDP Lisbon half marathon. She set the record of 66:06 minutes last year. She finished first in the 10,000 meters in the 2019 African Games. 

On the men's side, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda had an incredible and historic performance at last year's running of this half marathon. He set the world record for a half marathon in well under an hour at 57:31. Maybe the more unbelievable thing is that he is still just 21 years old. 

Will we see more history in Lisbon here today? Don't miss a moment of this quick but prominent race. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007374588h
31ª_EDP_Meia_Maratona_Internacional_de_Lisboa

How to Watch the 31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon

By Ben Macalusojust now
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen looks down the ninth fairway during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dylan Frittelli walks across the fairway bridge on 7 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy