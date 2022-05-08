How to Watch the 31st EDP Lisbon Half Marathon:

Brigid Kosgei leads the way of the many notable long-distance runners in the 31st EDP Lisbon half marathon.

The running of the EDP Lisbon half marathon kicks off today in Portugal. This 13.1-mile race started back in 1991 and the biggest name to run the most recent edition has to be Brigid Kosgei from Kenya. She is the fastest long-distance-running woman in the world, recording a marathon time of 2:14.04 hours in 2019 in the Chicago Marathon. Her half-marathon time is outstanding as well at an even faster 64:49 minutes. She has already won a marathon this year back in March in Tokyo. There is seemingly nothing this amazing athlete can't do.

Kosgei will have competition, of course, really none bigger than Tsehay Gemechu from neighboring Ethiopia. Gemechu is the record holder for the EDP Lisbon half marathon. She set the record of 66:06 minutes last year. She finished first in the 10,000 meters in the 2019 African Games.

On the men's side, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda had an incredible and historic performance at last year's running of this half marathon. He set the world record for a half marathon in well under an hour at 57:31. Maybe the more unbelievable thing is that he is still just 21 years old.

Will we see more history in Lisbon here today? Don't miss a moment of this quick but prominent race.

