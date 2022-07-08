AEW 2022 Events: Live TV Schedule, Tour Events and Dates

Skip to main content

AEW Live TV Schedule, Tour Events and Dates

AEW airs weekly on TBS and TNT, with live tapings throughout the summer for fans to attend and special events available for PPV.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was founded in 2019, and in its three years has become a main destination for wrestling fans to go for revamped competition and entertainment.

Here is how to watch and keep up with your favorite AEW programs each week.

TV Coverage and Weekly Schedule

Dynamite is AEW's flagship show, and it airs weekly on TBS (it made the switch from TNT at the end of 2021). It features both women and men wrestling each Wednesday, with commentary from Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. 

Rampage is AEW's new show, introduced last summer as an addition to the flagship show. It was originally supposed to make the move to TBS as well, but remained on TNT instead. 

Dynamite

Wednesdays 8 p.m. TBS

Rampage

Fridays 10 p.m. TNT

Special Events

Saturday, July 23: Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor (Pay-per-view)

UMASS Lowell Tsongas Center, Lowell, Mass.

Friday, August 5: Rampage/Battle of the Belts III (TNT)

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Touring Schedule

Though Dynamite and Rampage air on different nights of the week, there are are some weeks throughout the summer that Rampage will be filmed live—immediately following the taping of Dynamite—in different markets across the United States, so fans can attend and see it all go down live. 

Watch wrestling with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!

Wednesday, July 13: Dynamite/Rampage

Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Ga.

Wednesday, July 20: Dynamite/Rampage

Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga.

Wednesday, July 27: Dynamite/Rampage

DCU Center, Worcester, Mass.

Wednesday, August 3: Dynamite/Rampage

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Wednesday, August 10: Dynamite/Rampage

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Wednesday, August 17: Dynamite/Rampage

Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, W.Va.

Wednesday, August 24: Dynamite/Rampage

Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

More Wrestling Content:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CM Punk makes his entrance on Dynamite
AEW

AEW 2022 Events: Live TV Schedule, Tour Events and Dates

By Claire Kuwana4 minutes ago
Denmark Norway Women's
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs Denmark: Stream Live

By Christine Brown46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Ernie Els
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Stream Live

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
AP22189000993467
SI Guide

Red Sox, Yankees Continue Four-Game Series

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy