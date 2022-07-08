AEW 2022 Events: Live TV Schedule, Tour Events and Dates

AEW airs weekly on TBS and TNT, with live tapings throughout the summer for fans to attend and special events available for PPV.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was founded in 2019, and in its three years has become a main destination for wrestling fans to go for revamped competition and entertainment.

Here is how to watch and keep up with your favorite AEW programs each week.

TV Coverage and Weekly Schedule

Dynamite is AEW's flagship show, and it airs weekly on TBS (it made the switch from TNT at the end of 2021). It features both women and men wrestling each Wednesday, with commentary from Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Rampage is AEW's new show, introduced last summer as an addition to the flagship show. It was originally supposed to make the move to TBS as well, but remained on TNT instead.

Dynamite

Wednesdays 8 p.m. TBS

Rampage

Fridays 10 p.m. TNT

Special Events

Saturday, July 23: Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor (Pay-per-view)

UMASS Lowell Tsongas Center, Lowell, Mass.

Friday, August 5: Rampage/Battle of the Belts III (TNT)

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Touring Schedule

Though Dynamite and Rampage air on different nights of the week, there are are some weeks throughout the summer that Rampage will be filmed live—immediately following the taping of Dynamite—in different markets across the United States, so fans can attend and see it all go down live.

Wednesday, July 13: Dynamite/Rampage

Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Ga.

Wednesday, July 20: Dynamite/Rampage

Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga.

Wednesday, July 27: Dynamite/Rampage

DCU Center, Worcester, Mass.

Wednesday, August 3: Dynamite/Rampage

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Wednesday, August 10: Dynamite/Rampage

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Wednesday, August 17: Dynamite/Rampage

Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, W.Va.

Wednesday, August 24: Dynamite/Rampage

Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

