How to Watch AEW ‘All Out’

AEW is at a pivotal point in its short history. Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view features a loaded card, with the potential for some additional surprises that could take it to another level.

The headline match features CM Punk making his AEW in-ring debut against Darby Allin. Punk has no wrestled since leaving WWE seven years ago and blew the roof off the building when he made his first AEW appearance last month. That moment took place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago and the audience should be amped up at Sunday’s show in nearby Hoffman Estates.

In another non-title match, Chris Jericho will put his AEW career on the line against MJF. Pursuant to the match’s stipulation, Jericho will not wrestle again in AEW if he loses.

The AEW world championship, women’s championship, tag team championship and TNT championship are also all on the line in matches that look fantastic on paper.

But the most thrilling moments of the night could be the ones AEW isn’t advertising. Bryan Danielson (known in WWE as Daniel Bryan) is widely rumored to be making his AEW debut at All Out. Ruby Soho (the former Ruby Riott) might make an appearance in the women’s battle royale. And there is also a chance that Adam Cole, who had his contract with WWE expire last week, will show up. We’ll have to wait and see.

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Location: NOW Arena (Hoffman Estates, Ill.)

PPV info: Unlike WWE events, All Out is a traditional pay-per-view. It is available through PPV providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live for $50. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv for $20.

Full match card