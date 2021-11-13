Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch AEW ‘Full Gear’ 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, PPV Info
    How to Watch AEW ‘Full Gear’ 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, PPV Info

    Courtesy of AEW

    Once again AEW has put together a loaded card for a pay-per-view. Saturday’s Full Gear features a highly anticipated world title match, another title defense for women’s champion Britt Baker and several non-title matches that are still intriguing. 

    The main event of the evening will see “Hangman” Adam Page challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship. The former tag team partners have a long history together that predates the formation of AEW. Saturday’s match will mark the final chapter of the stellar story they’ve told.

    The most highly anticipated non-title match may be Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk. Like Page and Omega, these two are playing off their past with each other. Punk and Kingston had a segment on last week’s episode of Rampage, in which Kingston called out Punk for treating him poorly during their time as indie wrestlers and Punk called him a “bum.”

    Another non-title bout to watch will feature The Inner Circle taking on Men of the Year and American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight. This is a special attraction match featuring one of AEW’s top stables against a team that includes two MMA fighters. The Street Fight stipulation should provide room for the fighters (Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski) to thrive and for American Top Team owner Dan Lambert to get some fun offense in the mix.

    How to watch

    Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)

    Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

    PPV info: Unlike WWE events, All Out is a traditional pay-per-view. It is available through PPV providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live for $50. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv for $20.

    Full match card

    • Pre-show match: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa
    • Pac and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo
    • CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
    • Darby Allin vs. MJF
    • Falls Count Anywhere match: Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks)
    • Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)
    • AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro
    • AEW tag team championship match: The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
    • AEW women’s championship match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti
    • AEW world championship match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
