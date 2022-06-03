How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Bulldogs vs. Cats

The sixth-placed Cats travel to face the eighth-placed Bulldogs on Friday in AFL Premiership action on Friday.

After 11 rounds of matches, the Cats and the Bulldogs both find themselves in the top-eight playoff picture in the AFL Premiership. The Cats are in sixth place with 28 points and are coming off of back-to-back wins in league action. The Bulldogs, meanwhile are eighth with 24 points and are coming off three wins in a row.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Cats have won their last two matches against the Bulldogs with the most recent outing between the two finishing 83-78 in favor of the team from Geelong. The Cats won the thrilling matchup thanks to a goal after the siren from Gary Rohan.

Geelong is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins this season, defeating Port Adelaide 82-47 in the 10th round, followed by a 97-55 finish over the Crows in the 11th round.

The Cats will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to face a red-hot Western side that will look to extend their own winning streak to four matches.

