The Cats hope to make it back-to-back wins when they host the Crows on Saturday in AFL Premiership action.

After coming away with a slim, one-point victory over the Bulldogs on April 22, the Crows went on to lose four matches in a row in AFL Premiership action and are now sitting in 15th place in the standings with 12 points. Adelaide will look to avoid making it five straight losses when the team travels to face the Cats on Friday in the 11th round of the season.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows Today:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Cats have won two out of their last three matchups against the Crows, but the team from Adelaide won the most recent matchup between the two which was in March 2021. The Crows won that match 103-91.

The team from Geelong is currently in seventh place with 24 points after 10 matches to go along with a 6-4 record. A win on Friday at home could put the Cats all the way up to fourth place in the AFL table.

