The No. 1 Demons take on the No. 4 Dockers in AFL Premiership action on Saturday.

The teams with the two best defenses face off on Friday when Melbourne hosts Fremantle at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Demons, who are currently sitting at the No. 1 spot in the AFL table with 40 points and a perfect 10-0 record, lead the league in points allowed with just 580 after 10 matches. The team with the second-lowest points allowed this season is the Dockers (7-3), who are sitting in the No. 4 spot with just 608 points conceded.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The team from Fremantle was off to a hot start this season, going 7-1 in its first eight matches. The Dockers then lost their two most recent matches in a row and 69-33 finish against the No. 12 ranked Suns, followed by an 80-44 finish against No. 10 ranked Collingwood.

Melbourne and Fremantle last met in March 2021, where the Demons took an 80-58 victory at home in the first round of last season's tournament. Melbourne will now look to make it two straight wins against the Dockers and 11 straight wins to start the season on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

