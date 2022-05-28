Skip to main content

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 Demons take on the No. 4 Dockers in AFL Premiership action on Saturday.

The teams with the two best defenses face off on Friday when Melbourne hosts Fremantle at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Demons, who are currently sitting at the No. 1 spot in the AFL table with 40 points and a perfect 10-0 record, lead the league in points allowed with just 580 after 10 matches. The team with the second-lowest points allowed this season is the Dockers (7-3), who are sitting in the No. 4 spot with just 608 points conceded.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team from Fremantle was off to a hot start this season, going 7-1 in its first eight matches. The Dockers then lost their two most recent matches in a row and  69-33 finish against the No. 12 ranked Suns, followed by an 80-44 finish against No. 10 ranked Collingwood.

Melbourne and Fremantle last met in March 2021, where the Demons took an 80-58 victory at home in the first round of last season's tournament. Melbourne will now look to make it two straight wins against the Dockers and 11 straight wins to start the season on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

AFL Premiership Football: Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
AFL Premiership Football

Demons vs. Dockers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina45 seconds ago
imago1011809624h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
imago1004763796h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch SaberCats at Seawolves

By Evan Lazar4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy