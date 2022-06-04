Skip to main content

How to Watch Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans in Australian Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Swans travel to Melbourne to take on angry Demons, who are coming off their first loss in nearly a year in this AFL football showdown.

The Demons (10-1) won their first 10 matches of the Australian Football League season and captured the club's 13th premiership last year. But on May 28, the streak ended abruptly at the hands of the Dockers. Now on Saturday, Melbourne hosts the Swans (7-4), who come in off a win but have lost three of their last five.

Hosting Fremantle last week, the Demons' 17-match winning streak ended as the Dockers came from behind to rout the hosts 94-58. Melbourne led 44-19 at the half before Fremantle roared back.

This week, the Demons will be without Steven May, who sustained a concussion last week and is expected to miss one to two weeks.

On May 27, Lance Franklin scored five goals for the Swans, who came back from 33 points down to beat the Tigers, 106-100. 

But Sydney won't have Franklin against the Demons after he was suspended for a hit in the win over Richmond. Joel Amartey will take his spot at forward.

