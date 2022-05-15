Skip to main content

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to pull off a big upset on Sunday when they battle the Blues in AFL Premiership Football.

The Giants head into their match with the Blues looking to bounce back after losing to the Cats 88-35 last Saturday.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues Power Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss kept the Giants from winning their second straight match for the first time this season.

The Giants were able to snap a three-match losing streak when they knocked off the Crows 113-54 on April 30 but just didn't have enough to slow down the Cats.

The Giants are now 2-6 on the season and are tied with Essendon, sitting just one match up on the last place Kangaroos and Eagles.

Sunday, though, it won't get any easier to get back in the win column as they take on a Blues team that is 6-2 on the season and on a two-match winning streak.

The Blues were able to put a tough 97-62 loss to the Dockers behind them the last two weeks as they knocked off the Kangaroos 114-64 and the Crows 116-68.

The back-to-back wins has moved them into fourth place in the table, a match back of both the Lions and the Dockers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

AFL Premiership Football: Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
1:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011809623h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1002018574h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted by catcher Austin Romine (19) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago0035324683h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (left) scores a run past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy