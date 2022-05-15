How to Watch Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues

The Giants look to pull off a big upset on Sunday when they battle the Blues in AFL Premiership Football.

The Giants head into their match with the Blues looking to bounce back after losing to the Cats 88-35 last Saturday.

The loss kept the Giants from winning their second straight match for the first time this season.

The Giants were able to snap a three-match losing streak when they knocked off the Crows 113-54 on April 30 but just didn't have enough to slow down the Cats.

The Giants are now 2-6 on the season and are tied with Essendon, sitting just one match up on the last place Kangaroos and Eagles.

Sunday, though, it won't get any easier to get back in the win column as they take on a Blues team that is 6-2 on the season and on a two-match winning streak.

The Blues were able to put a tough 97-62 loss to the Dockers behind them the last two weeks as they knocked off the Kangaroos 114-64 and the Crows 116-68.

The back-to-back wins has moved them into fourth place in the table, a match back of both the Lions and the Dockers.

