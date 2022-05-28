Suns vs. Hawks stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Suns face the Hawks at TIO Stadium in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Saturday.

The Suns and the Hawks have had a very similar season thus far, with both teams sitting on a 4-6 record. The Suns lost in their most recent outing, snapping a two-game win streak for the team, while the Hawks are coming off of a win that snapped a four-game losing streak for them in AFL Premiership action.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks on fuboTV:

The Hawks are coming off of a much-needed victory in AFL Premiership action, beating the No. 2 ranked Brisbane Lions 117-112 at home in the 10th round of the season, recording the first win in over a month for Hawthorn. The Hawks trailed by 22 points in the third quarter but would pull off the stunning, come-from-behind victory in Launceston.

The Hawks will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to face the No. 12 ranked Suns at TIO Stadium in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Saturday.

