Suns vs. Hawks stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns face the Hawks at TIO Stadium in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Saturday.

The Suns and the Hawks have had a very similar season thus far, with both teams sitting on a 4-6 record. The Suns lost in their most recent outing, snapping a two-game win streak for the team, while the Hawks are coming off of a win that snapped a four-game losing streak for them in AFL Premiership action.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks are coming off of a much-needed victory in AFL Premiership action, beating the No. 2 ranked Brisbane Lions 117-112 at home in the 10th round of the season, recording the first win in over a month for Hawthorn. The Hawks trailed by 22 points in the third quarter but would pull off the stunning, come-from-behind victory in Launceston.

The Hawks will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to face the No. 12 ranked Suns at TIO Stadium in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Saturday.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

AFL Premiership Football: Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
