How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Magpies vs. Blues

The Magpies host the Blues at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in AFL Premiership action.

The 11th round of action in the AFL Premiership continues on Sunday when the Magpies face the Blues at MCG on Sunday. The Magpies are currently in 10th place in the table with 20 points after 10 matches while the Blues are third with 32 points, on top of losing just twice so far this season.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues Today:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blues are coming off of four straight wins in AFL action with the team's most recent win being a 102-87 finish over the fifth-place Swans in the 10th round of the season.

Collingwood, meanwhile, is coming off of a win that snapped a two-game losing streak. The Magpies came out on top over the fourth-place Dockers 80-44 in a much-needed win for the 10th-place side.

The rivalry between Collingwood and Carlton is a battle that dates back over 120 years and with both clubs coming off of confidence-boosting wins last week, expect an epic battle at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership.

