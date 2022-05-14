Skip to main content

How to Watch North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kangaroos look to snap a six-match losing streak when they take on the Power in an AFL Premiership Football matchup

It has been a tough season for the Kangaroos and Saturday they will look to try and turn things around against the Power.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kangaroos come into the match on a six-match losing streak and have won just once this year.

They beat the Eagles 74-59 back on March 26th to even their record at 1-1, but they haven't won since. 

Due to the losing streak they currently sit tied for last with the Eagles a match back of both the Giants and Essendon.

Saturday the Kangaroos take on a Power team that is on a three-match winning streak.

The Power dropped their first five matches of the season, but have bounced back with the three wins.

They throttled the Eagles 117-33 to get their first win of the year and then slipped by St Kilda 43-42 two weeks ago. They made it three in a row last Friday when they knocked off the Bulldogs 86-69.

The Power has been playing much better and will look to get their fourth straight win against a struggling Kangaroos team on Saturday.

