How to Watch North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power

It has been a tough season for the Kangaroos and Saturday they will look to try and turn things around against the Power.
How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power Today:
Match Date: May 14, 2022
Match Time: 12:00 a.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 2
The Kangaroos come into the match on a six-match losing streak and have won just once this year.
They beat the Eagles 74-59 back on March 26th to even their record at 1-1, but they haven't won since.
Due to the losing streak they currently sit tied for last with the Eagles a match back of both the Giants and Essendon.
Saturday the Kangaroos take on a Power team that is on a three-match winning streak.
The Power dropped their first five matches of the season, but have bounced back with the three wins.
They throttled the Eagles 117-33 to get their first win of the year and then slipped by St Kilda 43-42 two weeks ago. They made it three in a row last Friday when they knocked off the Bulldogs 86-69.
The Power has been playing much better and will look to get their fourth straight win against a struggling Kangaroos team on Saturday.
