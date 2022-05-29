How to Watch AFL Football: Power vs. Bombers

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Power host the Bombers in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership football league on Sunday in this exciting matchup.

The Power lost their first five matches to start their AFL Premiership campaign and then went on a four-match winning streak to reach 16 points this season. Port Adelaide then lost in its most recent match where the team fell in the 10th round 82-47 against the Geelong Cats. The Power hope to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they host 16th-place Essendon at Adelaide Oval.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers Today:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bombers, meanwhile, are coming off of back-to-back losses following the team's second win of the season in the eighth round, a 108-81 victory over the 13th-place Hawks.

Essendon has lost all three of its last encounters against Port Adelaide with the two clubs last meeting in March 2021 in the second round of last season. The Power won by a whopping 54 points with the match ending 119-65 at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide will look to make it four wins in a row against the Bombers when the two face off on Sunday in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

