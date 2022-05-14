How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Swans vs. Bombers

The Swans look to snap a two-match losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Bombers in AFL Premiership Football action.

The Swans started the season 5-1 but have fallen on some tough times over the last two weeks as they lost to the Lions 113-89 and then the Suns 75-61 last Friday.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The back-to-back losses snapped a three-match winning streak and have dropped the Swans to 5-3 on the season, leaving them tied with the Cats and St. Kilda for fifth place in the table one match back of the Blues.

Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Bombers team that is coming off just their second win of the year.

The Bombers snapped a three-match losing streak on Saturday when they beat the Hawks 108-81. The win moved them to just 2-6 on the year and has them tied with the Giants for 15th place.

It has been a tough year so far, but they hope a win last weekend can help them get back on track as they look to avoid dropping further in the AFL Premiership table.

