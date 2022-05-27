How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Swans vs. Tigers:

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Swans look to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the Tigers on Friday in AFL Premiership action.

The Swans currently find themselves in seventh place in the AFL ladder with a 6-4 record after 10 matches to go along with the team's 24 points. The Tigers, meanwhile, are in eighth place with the same amount of points as the Swans and are coming off of four straight wins in AFL Premiership action.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers Today:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Swans and the Tigers last met in April 2021 where Sydney took a 117-72 win in the third-round matchup. Richmond took the two games before that, winning 34-26 in 2020 and 89-67 before that in 2019.

As it stands, the Swans and the Tigers are the last two teams in the top eight meaning they would be in the finals if the tournament ended today. The Bulldogs are just behind both of them in ninth place with 20 points after 10 matches. The same goes for Collingwood who is in 10th.

Sydney and Richmond look to take the win on Friday in the 11th round of action in the AFL Premiership.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

AFL Premiership Football: Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
