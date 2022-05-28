Eagles vs. Bulldogs stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eagles host the Bulldogs in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Saturday.

With just one win and four points this season, the last-place Eagles look to snap their six-match losing streak when they host the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on Friday. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are sitting in ninth place in the standings with 20 points and are coming off of back-to-back wins in AFL Premiership action.

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream AFL Premiership Football: West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

The Eagles and the Bulldogs last met in the 15th round of last season's tournament, where the Bulldogs came away with a 98-43 victory. The Bulldogs have won the previous three matches against the Eagles in AFL action, winning 100-93 in the second round of last season following a slim 49-47 victory in September 2020.

The Bulldogs' most recent outing was a 106-87 finish at home over the Suns in the 10th round, which followed their 99-51 win over Collingwood in round nine.

Western will look to make it three wins when they travel to face the Eagles in the 11th round of the AFL Premiership season on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

